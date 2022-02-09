Intact Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour to hold virtual fireside chat with TD Securities

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation IFC, will join TD Securities Analyst, Mario Mendonca in a virtual fireside chat to discuss the company's fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET.

A link to access the webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. A video replay will be available following the event and archived for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation IFC is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

