NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

by PRNewswire
February 9, 2022 4:59 PM | 7 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") NASB announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share.  This compares to net income of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

# # # #

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










Three Months Ended





    12/31/21

       9/30/21

    12/31/20


EARNINGS DATA:







Net interest income

$

22,348

22,629

25,698



Provision for loan losses


--

--

--



Non-interest income


22,339

24,358

46,689



Non-interest expense


33,345

34,884

37,238



Income tax expense


2,720

2,196

8,471



     Net income

$

8,622

9,907

26,678









FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:







Total assets

$

2,186,808

2,359,371

2,599,116



Total loans held for sale

360,836

576,927

675,383



Total loans held for investment and 

     mortgage-backed securities, net


 

1,381,376

 

1,392,783

 

1,535,963



Customer and brokered deposit

     accounts


 

1,348,531

 

1,351,337

 

1,683,992



Stockholders' equity


394,943

393,346

374,189









FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$

53.29

53.13

50.51



Earnings (loss) per share


1.16

1.34

3.61



Cash dividends paid per share


0.75

2.00

0.55










Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)


1.52%

1.70%

 

4.14%



Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)


8.75%

 

10.01%

 

29,46%









Weighted average shares outstanding


7,408,720

7,402,738

7,400,089


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301479219.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

