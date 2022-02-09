Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines Under New Ownership

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines, which launched back in 2015, is under new ownership. Cliff Fontenot, an experienced business owner, took over the company in December of 2021 and is excited to give the company a Fresh Coat and expand services throughout Dania, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach and the surrounding areas.

Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines offers painting services including interior and exterior painting offers painting services from interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider.

"Our professional team gives firm quotes – not estimates – and you won't get any surprises. We communicate with our clients, we show up on time, we keep to our quotes and we respect our clients' homes every step of the way," Fontenot said. "I'm excited to be taking over a business with such a strong reputation in this community."

As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.

Fontenot's background is primarily in marketing and search engine optimization – he had his own SEO business for five years and freelanced for five years before that. Fontenot decided to purchase Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines because he was ready for a change in his own life. With his experience helping clients helping to make their businesses be more amazing online, he realized Fresh Coat Painters would help him continue to make a difference, but in a new way.

"Fresh Coat Painters gives me an opportunity to have a more physical business that changes things in the real world and makes life a little brighter. The team I've inherited has painted mansions, bungalows and everything in between, but they are also uniquely skilled in refinishing kitchen cabinets. I'm looking forward to expanding our services and continuing the company's commitment to service," Fontenot added.

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Pembroke Pines, call 954-580-3760, email CFontenot@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit https://www.freshcoatpainters.com/pembroke-pines/.



