CEDIA and Kohler Partner to Connect Integrators to Opportunities in Kitchen and Bath

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, today announces a partnership with CEDIA, the association for the home technology industry. This partnership will give CEDIA members in the United States access to exclusive discounts and benefits through Kohler. CEDIA members in priority markets will also get early access to Kohler's Authorized Service Rep (ASR) program, connecting them directly to new customers.

"Kohler enhances the user experience by seamlessly integrating technology into our kitchen and bath product design," says Kohler Associate Channel Manager Megen Rapp. "Essential to our success is ensuring our customers have access to trained and certified professionals for installation and support. Kohler is proud to support CEDIA, whose members have the expertise to deliver technology-driven experiences in every room of the home."

According to Houzz's 2021 US Houzz and Home Study, kitchen and bathroom renovations are by far the most common renovation project types in the United States, comprising a quarter each of all renovation projects. The NKBA's 2022 Design Trends Survey finds that under 10 percent of respondents regularly work with technology integrators. This first-of-its-kind partnership between CEDIA and Kohler, a major kitchen and bath brand, gives integrators direct access to one of the largest home improvement categories in the country, bringing smart home expertise to new customers.

CEDIA members can access their new Kohler discounts and benefits through Propel, an affinity program that gives CEDIA members access to special offers on innovative technology in emerging markets. All CEDIA integrators in the United States can sign up for Level 1 of the partnership, which includes discounts on select Kohler products, dedicated virtual training with the Kohler Smart Home team, and a direct line of contact to product experts and Kohler's inside sales team.

CEDIA members in the Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco areas can also apply to The Kohler Authorized Service Rep (ASR) program, which is currently in its pilot phase. The ASR program directly connects integrators with Kohler customers in need of service, warranty, and setup support, bringing the technology designer into projects during the early stages of new installations. CEDIA members who sign up and are accepted into the program will receive additional training and entrance into Kohler's business portal. Kohler intends to expand the ASR program into additional markets as demand requires.

For more information on CEDIA Propel and to access exclusive discounts and opportunities through Kohler's Level 1 program and the Kohler Authorized Service Rep (ASR) program, visit cedia.net/propel.

"CEDIA's members fulfill a crucial need for Kohler as they expand their connected product offerings," says Giles Sutton, "Not only do our members have the training and experience to deliver reliable and delightful smart product integrations, but they also know the luxury market. CEDIA members are the ideal ambassadors for Kohler's most technologically sophisticated offerings."

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

CEDIA® is the global industry association and central touch point for companies that design, manufacture, and integrate technology for the home. With a keen focus on education, workforce development, and industry standards, CEDIA continues to build on its more than 30-year legacy as the industry leader in delivering the resources that set members on a pathway to prosperity. CEDIA delivers market intelligence through proprietary research, fosters community within the channel, and cultivates awareness with industry partners, consumers, and connected stakeholders. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest annual residential technology show. Over 3,900 global CEDIA member companies deliver technology solutions that allow families to experience the best moments in life from the comfort of their own home. Learn more about CEDIA at cedia.net.

