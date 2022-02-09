Suzan Kereere elected to 3M Board of Directors

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M MMM announced today that Suzan Kereere, Head of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv, Inc., has been elected to 3M's Board of Directors, effective February 10, 2022. In connection with Ms. Kereere's election, the Board of Directors increased its size from 12 to 13 members.
Kereere has over 20 years of experience in leading global businesses around the world, including in Europe, Australia, Asia and North America. She currently leads Global Business Solutions at Fiserv, a fintech and payments company with solutions for banking, global commerce, merchant acquiring, billing and payments, and point-of-sale. Kereere previously served as Fiserv's Chief Growth Officer, leading strategy and business development to enhance client value and accelerate growth.
Prior to Fiserv, she held executive leadership roles in global merchant sales and acquiring at Visa from 2016 to 2021, which included scaling Visa's value-added services offerings with new client segments, as well as leading small business recovery efforts over the course of the pandemic. Kereere served in leadership positions at American Express from 1988 to 2016, including as head of its U.S. National Merchant Business and Global Network Business. Throughout her career she has led successful transformation, sales and customer initiatives at Fortune 100 companies across global business lines and regional high-growth start-ups. Kereere is a longtime advocate for equity and inclusion in business and society. She earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Tufts University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University Business School.
"Suzan is a highly accomplished business and technology leader who has lived and led teams around the world, with a proven track record of maximizing value for customers and driving growth, and championing a more diverse, inclusive culture in the workplace," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "We are very pleased to welcome her to our board, where she will bring invaluable insight, perspective and leadership."
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.
SOURCE 3M
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.