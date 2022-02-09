SCULLY ROYALTY LTD. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") SRL is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share pursuant to its recently announced cash dividend policy. As previously announced, the cash dividend policy was implemented in connection with the Company's focus on enhancing shareholder value and maximizing earnings and dividends to its shareholders based upon its iron ore royalty.
The Company is pleased to announce the following details with respect to the first cash dividend of 2022:
- The dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share will be paid in US dollars on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022.
- The ex-dividend date will be February 18, 2022. In setting the amount of the dividend, the Company took into account gross fourth quarter royalty payments of approximately C$7.3 million on 807,601 tonnes shipped, before the application of a 20% mining tax, and the Company's general and administrative expenses for the period.
The declaration, timing and payment of future dividends will depend on, among other things, royalty payments received, the Company's financial condition and operating results.
SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.