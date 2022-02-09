University of Medicine and Health Sciences to Host "Non-Traditional Medical Students FAQs: Admissions and Residency Advisors Reveal All"

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a livestream event, "Non-Traditional Medical Students FAQs: Admissions and Residency Advisors Reveal All," on Wednesday, February 9 at 7 pm EST. The session will be led by Marie McGillycuddy, UMHS Vice President of Admissions, and Patrick McCormick, Associate Dean of Academic & Student Affairs. In the presentation, the speakers will define what a non-traditional med student is, describe common challenges these students face, and offer insider advice on the admissions and residency match process. With their combined 50 years of coaching and advising medical students, the presenters will share their expertise from the front lines of working with non-traditional students. Following the presentation, Marie and Patrick will answer audience questions during a live Q & A session. The event will be livestreamed at https://www.umhs-sk.org/nontrad-med-stream, as well as on the UMHS YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.

"Students who don't follow the typical path to medical school are often overlooked, yet they're frequently among the best candidates for practicing medicine because they offer a range of backgrounds, are passionate about the practice of medicine, and contribute to the overall diversity of the profession," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "We celebrate the rich life experience that many non-traditional medical school students bring to the table and the unique perspectives they offer. UMHS is pleased to host this event to answer some common questions about following an alternative path to med school and what non-traditional students should expect when pursuing a residency post-graduation."

"Non-traditional" medical students usually fall under one or two groups: recent college graduates with a degree outside of the typical premed majors, and people who are making a career change and returning to school to pursue a career as a doctor. During the "Non-Traditional Medical Students FAQs" Town Hall event, the presenters will address some of the unique challenges and concerns of this audience – including applying to med school when you've been out of college for a long time, succeeding in med school as an older student, and the realities of getting a residency as a non-traditional student.

The virtual town hall event is the latest in the series of presentations featuring UMHS faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted towards current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events include, "Ask a Microbiologist," "Suicide Prevention and the State of Psychiatry." and "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory."

Tune in on Wednesday, February 9, at 7 pm EST to https://www.umhs-sk.org/nontrad-med-stream to watch.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

