Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. IVZ today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,550.9 billion, a decrease of 3.7% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $8.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $6.5 billion and money market net inflows were $1.0 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by market returns decreasing AUM by $61 billion. FX decreased AUM by $2.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,569.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,063.4 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
January 31, 20221
$1,550.9
$784.9
$331.0
$86.2
$150.0
$198.8
December 31, 2021
$1,610.9
$841.6
$334.8
$88.6
$148.8
$197.1
November 30, 2021
$1,572.5
$817.7
$332.7
$86.7
$142.0
$193.4
October 31, 2021
$1,593.7
$832.5
$328.8
$87.3
$149.5
$195.6
Active2
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
January 31, 20221
$1,057.0
$365.8
$290.3
$85.1
$150.0
$165.8
December 31, 2021
$1,082.5
$389.6
$293.1
$87.4
$148.8
$163.6
November 30, 2021
$1,064.2
$386.5
$290.0
$85.5
$142.0
$160.2
October 31, 2021
$1,088.5
$404.8
$286.0
$86.1
$149.5
$162.1
Passive2
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
January 31, 20221
$493.9
$419.1
$40.7
$1.1
$0.0
$33.0
December 31, 2021
$528.4
$452.0
$41.7
$1.2
$0.0
$33.5
November 30, 2021
$508.3
$431.2
$42.7
$1.2
$0.0
$33.2
October 31, 2021
$505.2
$427.7
$42.8
$1.2
$0.0
$33.5
1
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
2
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. IVZ is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Greg Ketron
404-724-4299
Aimee Partin
404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact:
Graham Galt
404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.