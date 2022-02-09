JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation JBT will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call:
Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.
The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website:
The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.
This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.
JBT Corporation JBT is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,600 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.
Investors & Media: Kedric Meredith| (312) 861-6034 kedric.meredith@jbtc.com
SOURCE JBT Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.