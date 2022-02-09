Worldwide Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Industry to 2031 - Featuring Murata Manufacturing, Qualcomm and Raltron Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market expansion, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this Study on Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends on the Type segment of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market?

Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.3.1. Economic Drivers

3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Market Trends

3.5.1. Demand Side

3.5.2. Supply Side



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview

4.2. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

4.3. Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.5. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.6. Porter Five Forces Analysis



5. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

5.1.1. 1-Port

5.1.2. 2-Port

5.2. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



6. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis, by Center Frequency

6.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Center Frequency, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Below 300Mhz

6.1.2. 300-500Mhz

6.1.3. 500-700Mhz

6.1.4. Above 700Mhz

6.2. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Center Frequency



7. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

7.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Automotive

7.1.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.1.3. Industrial

7.1.4. Consumer Electronics

7.1.5. Telecommunication

7.1.6. Others (Environmental, Healthcare, etc.)

7.2. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry



8. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast

13. South America Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Assessment

14.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

14.1.1. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020) and Volume

14.1.2. Technological Differentiator



15. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

15.1. Tai-Saw Technology

15.1.1. Overview

15.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.1.3. Sales Footprint

15.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.1.6. Financial Analysis

15.2. Advanced Crystal Technology

15.2.1. Overview

15.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3. Sales Footprint

15.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.2.6. Financial Analysis

15.3. Abracon LLC

15.3.1. Overview

15.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3. Sales Footprint

15.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.3.6. Financial Analysis

15.4. Geyer Electronics

15.4.1. Overview

15.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.4.3. Sales Footprint

15.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.4.6. Financial Analysis

15.5. Golledge Electronics Ltd

15.5.1. Overview

15.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.5.3. Sales Footprint

15.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.5.6. Financial Analysis

15.6. Murata Manufacturing co. Ltd

15.6.1. Overview

15.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.6.3. Sales Footprint

15.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.6.6. Financial Analysis

15.7. Qualcomm

15.7.1. Overview

15.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.7.3. Sales Footprint

15.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.7.6. Financial Analysis

15.8. Raltron

15.8.1. Overview

15.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.8.3. Sales Footprint

15.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.8.6. Financial Analysis

15.9. SAW Components

15.9.1. Overview

15.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.9.3. Sales Footprint

15.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.9.6. Financial Analysis

15.10. Vanlong

15.10.1. Overview

15.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.10.3. Sales Footprint

15.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.10.6. Financial Analysis



16. Recommendation

