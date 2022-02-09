TuSimple Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple TSP, a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, has released unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. TuSimple's complete quarterly financial results and management commentary can be accessed through the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.
"In our first year as a publicly-traded company, we achieved all of our key 2021 milestones, including an industry-first, 80-mile, terminal to terminal, driver-out, autonomous trucking operation," said Cheng Lu, President, and CEO, TuSimple. "In the last quarter, we automated the very first autonomous freight lane; and heading into 2022, we are laser-focused on delivering L4 driving technology at commercial scale."
What: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST
To Listen via Telephone:
Conference Topic: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 9580979
US/CANADA (Toll-Free) Number: +1 (833) 519-1404
International (Paid) Number: +1 (270) 215-9738
To Listen via Internet: ir.tusimple.com
About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com
