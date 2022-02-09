Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $188.9 billion as of January 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
January 31, 2022(1)
December 31, 2021
Open-End Funds
$ 75,351
$ 77,227
Closed-End Funds
11,736
12,068
Exchange Traded Funds
1,430
1,479
Retail Separate Accounts
41,606
44,538
Institutional Accounts
55,123
48,140
Structured Products
3,635
3,734
Total
$ 188,881
$ 187,186
(1)
Includes $14.1 billion of assets under management related to the January 1, 2022 acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners VRTS is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.