National Black Arts Festival Announces 2022 Empower the Possibilities Campaign

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black Arts Festival (NBAF), a nonprofit organization with a legacy of providing stellar artistic and educational programs in music, dance, film, visual arts, theater, and the literary arts recently announced the launch of its first-ever campaign, "Empower the Possibilities". The campaign will spotlight and amplify Black artists' roles and contributions to a growing cultural economy and market.
Under the leadership of recently appointed Executive Director Stephanie Owens and Board Chair Tracey Lloyd, "Empower the Possibilities" was developed to support, uplift, and champion the work of Black artists nationwide while deeply investing in and producing robust and intentional programming for the arts community.
The campaign will come to life throughout the year as NBAF expands their programs through immersive experiences and workforce development programs, while providing educational and business support resources to youth and emerging artists. Each program draws inspiration from NBAF's mission to expose, educate, engage and entertain audiences through the support of Black artists. The goal is to broaden NBAF's reach across multiple touchpoints including broadcast, via several streaming services, and through a combination of social and digital content.
"With this new creative strategy, we hope to establish a connection between Black artists and supporters of the arts as we work together to empower and uplift the artist community, ultimately driving relevance for our artists and NBAF," said Stephanie Owens, NBAF's Executive Director.
"Through our first-ever national campaign with engaging content, we hope to further accelerate NBAF's growth, establishing our organization as a leader for Black artists," said Tracey Lloyd, NBAF's Board Chair.
Since 1988, the NBAF has attracted millions of people from around the world to events and programs that are entertaining, educational, and enriching. By featuring artists from the African Diaspora (United States, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America) NBAF promotes art and culture as vehicles for bringing diverse communities together.
For more information about the NBAF, please visit http://www.nbaf.org.
ABOUT NBAF
NBAF is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that is governed by its Board of Directors and supported by the City of Atlanta, the Fulton County Arts Council and by local and national government funders, corporations, foundations, businesses, and individuals.
