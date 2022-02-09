Journey to the Last Frontier Announces Interactive Project and Partnership with the The Last Road Trip LLC

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journey to the last Frontier, a traveling adventure website announces its latest initiative: The Last Road Trip, in partnership with The Last Road LLC. The Last Road Trip will recreate the last time a father and son took to the road pre-pandemic and document their travels via video and NFTs.

"I can say a lot about my Old Man. He was a great dad and I loved him to the very end," said Alec Rosen, Chief Adventurer and Raconteur, Journey to the last Frontier and creative director of the Last Road Trip LLC "He taught me many things from how to fix just about anything to standing up for what's right even if it's not popular."

Harold Rosen, known as H-man was the father to Alec Rosen, founder of several companies including JTLF.

Reminiscing on the road trip, "As I left home for the Navy two weeks after high school graduation and never really spent any significant time back home after the Navy, this road trip became an even more meaningful experience for me. And while I was denied the chance to say goodbye, the memories I have are mine and no one can take those away."

"Today is my father's birthday. A cause for celebration of a life and a time to reflect," added Rosen. "While I was denied any opportunity to say goodbye to him, by my family of origin, based on conspiracy theories and lies which I will not dignify nor comment on, I want to remember The last Road Trip I took with him to my niece's wedding."

Alec didn't think it would be the last trip (Feb. 2020), but he also knew future trips would be hard based on his father's failing health and living situation.

Together Alec and his father drove the long road from South Florida to the Panhandle. They had lots of time to talk about the past, life in general, and Harold Rosen recommitted to settling his estate and legacy, fairly and evenly. This trip was just a father and his eldest son, reliving a time before cell phones.

According to Alec, his niece's beach wedding was beautiful and she was stunning. As the father of the bride was not invited, Alec and Harold took pride that they were representing the Rosen side of the family, as no one else from that side of the family came to the wedding.

The following day, Alec and his father went to visit the USS Alabama, a WWII battleship museum in Mobile, AL. On the way back home they visited a train museum in Plant City, Fl

Dedicated to Harold Rosen February 9, 1938 to November 28, 2021 and posted on his birthday by his loving son, Alec J. Rosen.

A trailer video of the Last Road trip narration is here. https://youtu.be/3wTC9Oa4j9o

