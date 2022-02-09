Kingsmen Software Announces Costner as Head of Engineering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsmen Software is pleased to announce the promotion of Randy Costner to Head of Engineering. Randy's new role will allow him to focus on managing all aspects of Kingsmen's engineering organization, growing their engineers through recruiting, coaching, and mentoring, and providing technical guidance and oversight to all Kingsmen development teams. He will join the Kingsmen leadership team and be an integral part of all client engagements.
Randy has been with Kingsmen since 2019 and played an essential role in many software delivery initiatives. He has held multiple roles including Architect, Sr Engineer, Team Lead, Business Liaison, and Team Coach and has consistently provided industry-best experience and thought leadership to clients and engineering teams. He exemplifies the rare combination of technical expertise, business acumen, critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and client relationship capabilities that is essential to the continued success of Kingsmen Software. Kingsmen is extremely thankful for Randy's hard work and dedication as a key member of the execution teams and now proud to have him take over the Engineering reigns.
The Leadership Team looks forward to working with Randy to take Kingsmen Software to the next level.
About Kingsmen Software
Kingsmen Software is a software services company that crafts high-quality software products and helps their clients do the same via their exclusive approach, The Kingsmen Way, which combines processes, tooling, automation, and frameworks to enable scalability, efficiency, and business agility. Kingsmen's software studio is located in the historic Camden Cotton Mill in Fourth Ward in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Visit http://www.kingsmensoftware.com.
Media Contact
Rashmili Vemula, Kingsmen Software, 1 7044123764, rashmili.vemula@kingsmensoftware.com
SOURCE Kingsmen Software
