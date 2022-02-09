Carl Black Roswell is offering zero percent APR for well-qualified buyers in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering zero percent APR for well-qualified buyers on most new GMC models. Carl Black Roswell is a Buick and GMC dealership located in Roswell, Georgia. It is offering zero percent APR for the month of February to drivers in the area.

Most but not all GMC models will be available with the zero percent APR offer this month. The length of the contract at this rate is limited. Not every customer will be eligible for the zero percent APR and this offer is not available with some other offers. Drivers who are interested in receiving this low rate are encouraged to visit the dealership as soon as possible, because new retail delivery must be taken by February 28, 2022, in order to qualify for the zero percent APR. That gives drivers three weeks to take advantage of this temporary offer.

Drivers who want to learn more about Carl Black Roswell, financing rates, special offers, available offers or anything else related to their potential purchase should head to the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com. Contact information, business hours and directions to the dealership are also available on the site.

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, Tbaker@carlblack.com

