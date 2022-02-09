News leaders condemn travesty of trial against Nicaraguan journalist

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the Tuesday conviction and impending sentencing next week of Nicaraguan journalist and sportswriter Miguel Mendoza.
"We are extremely concerned over Nicaraguan sports journalist Miguel Mendoza's conviction on absurd and spurious charges of undermining national integrity. The government of President Daniel Ortega should drop its pursuit of a draconian nine-year prison sentence against Miguel and promptly free him. Miguel expressed political opinions over social media to his followers and for that legitimate act of freedom of expression he has already been unjustly imprisoned for nearly eight months. All the while, his human rights have been violated as he has been kept isolated, interrogated, and physically abused. Criticizing political leaders is not a crime, whether it's done by a journalist or a member of the general public."
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.
The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.
Contact: Dagmar Thiel, National Press Club Press Freedom team member; (321) 4247474
SOURCE National Press Club
