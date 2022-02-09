TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. TVK (the "Corporation") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on February 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,059,979 common shares (representing 61.69% of the 17,929,118 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2022 (the "Circular") was elected.
Name of Nominee
Vote For
%
Withhold Vote
%
Charles Pellerin
9,177,558
86.43%
1,441,016
13.57%
Blair Cook
9,546,110
89.90%
1,072,464
10.10%
Dale H. Laniuk
9,773,627
92.04%
844,947
7.96%
Dustin Haw
9,405,577
88.58%
1,212,997
11.42%
Rocco Rossi
9,553,717
89.97%
1,064,857
10.03%
Mick MacBean
9,563,810
90.07%
1,054,764
9.93%
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
Number of Votes
%
Votes FOR
11,017,714
99.62%
Votes WITHHELD
42,265
0.38%
Total
11,059,979
100%
3. Approval of Amended and Restated Option Plan
Based on the proxies received, a resolution, the text of which is set out in Appendix "C" to the Circular, was adopted to approve an amendment and restatement of the Corporation's stock option plan. The outcome of the vote was as follows:
Number of Votes
%
Votes FOR
7,356,717
69.28%
Votes AGAINST
3,261,857
30.72%
SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.
