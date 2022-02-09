Wax Center Partners Opens New European Wax Center in San Rafael, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners ("WCP"), a European Wax Center franchise, opens a new center at Montecito Plaza 417 3rd Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. WCP currently operates 25 European Wax Center locations, 15 in Northern California, 6 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area, and 4 in Las Vegas, NV.
"We are elated to expand our footprint into the North Bay market. We look forward to meeting all of the wonderful guests in the area and having the opportunity to provide them with the ultimate wax experience," said Neil Sarchett, VP of Business Operations for Wax Center Partners.
To celebrate the opening, WCP is offering a special Wax Pass Promotion of Buy 3 Services, Get 1 Free until March 31, 2022.
WCP is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information, please contact Larry Stieber at larry@waxcenterpartners.com and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc. is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360-guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers' top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.
