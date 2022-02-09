Firstleaf named to Wine Business Monthly's 50 Largest Wineries of 2021

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf ( www.firstleaf.com ), the only profitable direct-to-consumer wine company using proprietary technology to produce, curate and personalize wine, was named for the first time to Wine Business Monthly's 50 Largest Wineries. Wine Business Monthly compiles its annual rankings by case sales. There are more than 11,000 wineries in the U.S., and Wine Business Monthly's top 50 wineries represent 90% of domestic wine sold by volume.

Firstleaf, the youngest winery on the list, ranked 30th, the highest ranking for a first-time entrant. The wine company has more than 150,000 active club members and sold more than 700,000 12-bottle cases last year.

This follows the distinction of Firstleaf being named Wine Company of the Year in Winemaker Challenge International's 2021 wine competition, one of the only U.S. wine competitions judged exclusively by professional winemakers.

Firstleaf uses patented cutting-edge machine learning and vertically integrates the roles of winery, importer and retailer. Its deep personalization assessment uses 2,500 taste data points per bottle of wine. Firstleaf then maps the data against a member's quiz and ongoing ratings to produce and curate award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles tailored to their taste.

"We are transforming the $70 billion wine market through personalization and an understanding of what wine drinkers actually want," said Philip James, co-founder & CEO of Firstleaf. "Wine is personal. By combining our award-winning winemaking expertise with a unique, AI-driven Wine Profile for each member, we curate wine that people love and can explore risk-free. We're honored to see our scale and work recognized in this list and look forward to the growth opportunities ahead."

Firstleaf is the #1 trusted wine brand in consumer rankings. Its wines have won over 2,000 awards, including over 300 90+ point scores, and 92% of its wines are award-winning.

For more information visit firstleaf.com.

About Firstleaf

America's most personalized wine company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique. Named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,000 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rate of the world-class wines chosen for their 150,000 club members, Firstleaf's understanding of Old World practices and New World technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. For more information, please visit www.firstleaf.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstleaf-named-to-wine-business-monthlys-50-largest-wineries-of-2021-301479129.html

SOURCE Firstleaf