NAV Fund Administration Group Earns Best Fund Administrator Award

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, was announced as Best Fund Administrator at the HFM US Quant Services Awards on February 2. This was NAV's second consecutive recognition as Best Administrator in this category, having won the same award in 2021.

The HFM US Quant Services Awards recognize service providers that have "demonstrated exceptional innovation, customer service, and business performance over the past 12 months."

"It was an exciting year of growth and technology advancements, both in the industry and for NAV," said NAV COO Ambuj Garg. "We are proud to have integrated and benefited from that growth while continuing to maintain the consistently high level of productivity, accuracy, and responsiveness to which NAV clients are accustomed."

The award ceremony capped the HFM US Quant Summit 2022, a virtual event featuring industry speakers highlighting the latest research and intelligence in the US quant space. NAV was named Best Administrator by a judging panel of leading quant fund executives, selected specifically for their wealth of industry experience and expertise. Judging criteria included:



Commercial success and business growth, including quant hedge fund/CTA client wins

Demonstration of service innovation

Description of future service development possibilities

Positive customer feedback via submitted testimonials

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. A dynamic team of more than 1,900 professionals provide services to 1,800+ funds across the globe -- including hedge fund, private equity fund, and cryptocurrency fund clients -- while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with four facilities in India supporting Back Office and Middle Office services, and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, and Singapore. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, servicing more than $155 billion AUA.

About HFM

HFM supplies the intelligence hedge fund professionals need to raise assets, allocate funds, source new business opportunities and understand the market. HFM is part of Pageant, a global business intelligence provider servicing the asset management industry — from hedge funds and mutual funds to private equity, real estate and credit/debt.

