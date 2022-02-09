China Online Food Delivery Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 58.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 118.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

The country currently represents the world's biggest online food delivery market. China's strong economic growth, changing lifestyles and increasing penetration of internet and smartphones are some of the key drivers of this market. Moreover, China's large young population, who constitutes the majority of the consumer base has further facilitated this growth. Urban dwellers, who lead a hectic lifestyle, tend to order food online more frequently than others

Some of the major online food-delivery companies in China include Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia, Home-cook, etc. The market however is mainly dominated by two players Meituan Dianping, supported by the internet giant Tencent, and Ele.me, backed by Alibaba. Key players in the country are now focusing on expanding their operations into smaller cities, which have a strong growth potential as they are less developed markets than big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Players are also expanding their product offerings and targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the China online food delivery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the China online food delivery market in any manner



