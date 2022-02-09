Johnson Controls to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc JCI, the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate in a fireside chat held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. EST.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls JCI we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ryan Edelman
Karen Tognarelli
Direct: 609.720.4545
Direct: 571.214.7744
Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com
Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com
Michael Isaac
Direct: +41 52 6330374
Email: michael.isaac@jci.com
SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc
