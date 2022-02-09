TWITTER ORIGINALS FUELED BY SO.DA DEBUTS NEWEST SERIES WITH OLG GAME PLAN

Hosted by Ashley Docking and Brad Smith, #OLGGamePlan Launches in Ontario as Twitter's First-Ever, Brand-Led Sports Betting Show in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Game on for OLG Game Plan! OLG is the latest brand to join forces with so.da and Twitter for #OLGGamePlan, the new interactive digital sports betting series hosted by Ashley Docking and Brad Smith. Launching online today, #OLGGamePlan marks the 10th custom content series developed under the Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da program and debuts as so.da's first always-on sports series, Twitter's first brand-led sports betting show in Canada, and OLG's first-ever sports program. The series drops new episodes weekly alongside exclusive sports content, all available on a new digital OLG hub and on Twitter @OLG_CA and @OLGProline. Watch the first episode now at olggameplan.ca.

"Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da is a best-in-class program that connects consumers with brands through custom content, driving meaningful engagement," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "The betting space is exploding and we're excited to be working with OLG on our latest content venture with this interactive series that will elevate the way fans engage with their favourite sports. In addition to weekly episodes, so.da will cut segments and organic content for OLG's social media networks, inviting fans to watch full episodes, place bets, and explore special offers from OLG. In total, we'll be delivering over 800 pieces of content for the run of series!"

Five starters, four quarters, three periods, two halves, one show. #OLGGamePlan is a show developed for sports fans in Ontario who have experienced the highs of an NBA Championship and the lows of an early Leafs playoff exit. Each week, #OLGGamePlan hosts Docking and Smith deliver digestible sports analysis to help fans make smart Proline picks on their favourite teams, games, and players. #OLGGamePlan also features weekly interviews with sports legends and luminaries, alongside interactive content that invites the viewer to be a part of the fun.

#OLGGamePlan's first episode premieres just in time for an in-depth look at this year's Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Docking and Smith sit down with three-time Super Bowl MVP and former San Francisco 49ers legend, Joe Montana, to discuss predictions, picks, and odds for the big game. Filmed in Toronto, Ontario on a new custom-built set, #OLGGamePlan is shot, produced, and edited by so.da's award-winning production team.

"Game Plan gives PROLINE sports bettors in Ontario the inside scoop on entertaining and informative content, and who better than Joe Montana to kick off pre-game insights around Super Bowl LVI," says David Pridmore, OLG's Chief Digital & Strategy Officer. "Building on 30 years of sports betting history, OLG is now taking the customer experience to new heights with Game Plan, which opens a new window into the sports world with one-of-a-kind insights and sports wagering content delivered weekly."

Brokered by Corus Entertainment, Twitter, and Mediacom with OLG, the extensive campaign features a number of cross-platform elements and deliverables including weekly three-minute Pro Picks episodes, episodic promos, host updates, evergreen social videos, long-form Pro Picks: Deep Dive moments, plus a full Twitter media plan with multiple weekly elements from polls to conversation cards.

"#OLGGamePlan will be an all-star addition to the Canadian sports conversation on Twitter," said Shay Thiyagarajah, Partnerships Manager, Twitter Canada. "With Twitter users being 51% more likely to have used a betting, gambling, or lottery website or app, we know #OLGGamePlan is exactly the kind of content our sports audience craves. In our latest Twitter Originals program with #OLGGamePlan, we'll be working with so.da and OLG to deliver a unique sports betting experience that will equal parts inform and entertain in each episode."

Launched in 2018 Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da has executed nine best-in-class programs with some of Canada's leading brands including #PowerUp with Samsung Canada (winner of two Digiday Awards), #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada, and #KraftPBTV with Kraft Peanut Butter. The programs achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.

