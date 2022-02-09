Sensaphone Introduces the Next-Generation IMS-4000 Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring System

ASTON, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The redesigned Infrastructure Monitoring System from Sensaphone tracks critical environmental conditions across data center infrastructures in multiple locations. The new IMS-4000E features a single-pane view of environmental and network equipment monitoring on an upgraded web-based user interface, increased security and boosted processing power.

The new easy-to-use interface enables programming, data logging and access from any network-connected computer. Users can see data from the IMS-4000E host and nodes from one screen on any smartphone, tablet or computer. The IMS-4000E system makes it simple to quickly view status, make program changes and review data history.

Ideal for large or small server rooms, the IMS-4000E system safeguards uptime by identifying potential problems before they become disasters. The system monitors conditions like temperature, humidity, line voltage, water leaks, server response, UPS system, smoke, sound level, motion, room break-in, airflow, power outage and more.

When the system detects that conditions have moved out of the desired range, it immediately notifies designated personnel via voice telephone call, email or email to SMS message. The IMS phone line offers a redundant backup alarm notification in the event the network goes down. In addition, the system provides more data logging records and voice storage than the original IMS-4000.

Each rack-mountable IMS-4000E host unit supports up to eight environmental sensors, as well as IP-device monitoring to ensure component availability across the network. Users can add up to 31 expansion nodes that enable monitoring of sensors. The IMS-4000 system also can accommodate motion sensors or reed switches, alerting personnel when there is computer room activity outside of business hours.

The IMS-4000E monitoring system is easy to install and uses an SNMP MIB database that works with existing network management programs. An internal battery backup protects the system in the event of a power outage.

For more details, visit Sensaphone's IMS-4000E information page: https://www.sensaphone.com/IMS4000.

About Sensaphone

Sensaphone® offers a comprehensive line of remote monitoring products that safeguard valuable assets by tracking critical equipment and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and power failures. Sensaphone products provide alerts and proactive monitoring data to homeowners and facility managers in many areas including telecommunications, oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVACR, agriculture, healthcare, data centers and greenhouses. Nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in use today around the world, and they continue to be manufactured in the USA. For more information, call 877-373-2700, email contact@sensaphone.com or visit https://www.sensaphone.com/.

