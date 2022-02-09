Excel Physical Therapy Partners with Reclaim Physical Therapy of Marlton, NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is proud to announce its partnership with Reclaim Physical Therapy, based in Marlton, NJ. Reclaim founder, Andrew Mallon, PT, DPT, ATC, will continue to direct patient care and operations of the office.
"We are extremely excited to partner with Reclaim Physical Therapy. Andrew shares EXCEL's values, culture and approach to patient care," says Gary Flink, EXCEL's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to expanding into new territory with him and working to provide the highest level of care to the Marlton community."
Reclaim has been a choice provider in the area since 2017, distinguishing itself with state-of-the-art equipment and a commitment to individualized care. Mallon, a South Jersey native, graduated from Rutgers University with his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
This addition continues to establish the EXCEL footprint in Southern New Jersey and marks the company's first location in Burlington County. EXCEL now operates in 23 offices throughout ten counties.
The Marlton office is located in the Galleria at Marlton at 935 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ 08053. To schedule an appointment, please call 856-520-8383 or submit a request online at exceltherapy.com/appointment-request.
ABOUT EXCEL:
Excel Physical Therapy specializes in the provision of comprehensive physical therapy to individuals following joint replacement, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as spine surgeries. In addition to post-surgical therapy, we pride ourselves in the treatment of patients with non-surgical orthopedic, sports, and spinal-related injuries.
EXCEL strives to offer an exemplary model of patient care in a professional and caring environment. Our skilled staff of highly trained physical therapists have extensive experience in treating advanced orthopedic injuries and are referred by many of the area and nation's top physicians.
EXCEL has treated many members of the New Jersey Devils and New York Giants and are the preferred Physical Therapy provider for the NCAA Division 1 sports program at Fairleigh Dickinson University. EXCEL brings the same level of expertise, experience and care to all of our patients, ranging from school-aged children to seniors to high-level athletes.
Their foundation for success has been built upon providing exceptional quality care, while maintaining an unsurpassed level of professional standards and customer/patient service.
Media Contact
Beth Pelletier, Excel Physical Therapy, +1 6094253200, bpelletier@exceltherapy.com
SOURCE Excel Physical Therapy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.