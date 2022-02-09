Excel Physical Therapy Partners with Reclaim Physical Therapy of Marlton, NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is proud to announce its partnership with Reclaim Physical Therapy, based in Marlton, NJ. Reclaim founder, Andrew Mallon, PT, DPT, ATC, will continue to direct patient care and operations of the office.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Reclaim Physical Therapy. Andrew shares EXCEL's values, culture and approach to patient care," says Gary Flink, EXCEL's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to expanding into new territory with him and working to provide the highest level of care to the Marlton community."

Reclaim has been a choice provider in the area since 2017, distinguishing itself with state-of-the-art equipment and a commitment to individualized care. Mallon, a South Jersey native, graduated from Rutgers University with his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

This addition continues to establish the EXCEL footprint in Southern New Jersey and marks the company's first location in Burlington County. EXCEL now operates in 23 offices throughout ten counties.

The Marlton office is located in the Galleria at Marlton at 935 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ 08053. To schedule an appointment, please call 856-520-8383 or submit a request online at exceltherapy.com/appointment-request.

ABOUT EXCEL:

Excel Physical Therapy specializes in the provision of comprehensive physical therapy to individuals following joint replacement, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as spine surgeries. In addition to post-surgical therapy, we pride ourselves in the treatment of patients with non-surgical orthopedic, sports, and spinal-related injuries.

EXCEL strives to offer an exemplary model of patient care in a professional and caring environment. Our skilled staff of highly trained physical therapists have extensive experience in treating advanced orthopedic injuries and are referred by many of the area and nation's top physicians.

EXCEL has treated many members of the New Jersey Devils and New York Giants and are the preferred Physical Therapy provider for the NCAA Division 1 sports program at Fairleigh Dickinson University. EXCEL brings the same level of expertise, experience and care to all of our patients, ranging from school-aged children to seniors to high-level athletes.

Their foundation for success has been built upon providing exceptional quality care, while maintaining an unsurpassed level of professional standards and customer/patient service.

