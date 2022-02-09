LTL ATTORNEYS EXPANDS ITS NEW YORK FOOTPRINT WITH THE ADDITION OF PARTNER KATE CASSIDY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTL Attorneys LLP (LTL) is pleased to announce that Kate Cassidy has joined the firm as a partner in its New York City office. During her 18-year career as a trial lawyer, Kate has focused on patent litigation and high stakes commercial litigation. She has represented companies ranging from startups through Fortune 100 companies from a variety of industries in courts throughout the country and in international and domestic arbitrations.
Before joining LTL, Kate practiced in the New York offices of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and Nixon Peabody LLP and as a foreign attorney in the Washington DC office of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.
"Kate's addition to the firm reflects LTL's strategic growth in New York," said Managing Partner David Ammons. "Kate's extensive experience will also further strengthen our patent and commercial litigation team, as we make inroads in the New York City market in these practice areas."
Media Contact: Prashanth Chennakesavan, Prashanth.Chennakesavan@ltlattorneys.com
SOURCE LTL ATTORNEYS LLP
