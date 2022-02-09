Managed IT Consulting Firm Techmedics Opens New Location in Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techmedics, a California-based B2B Managed IT consulting firm known for expertise in infrastructure technologies and cyber security, announced today that they have opened a new office in Dallas at 3400 Oak Grove Ave. Ste. 362 Dallas, Texas 75204 effective 1/1/2022. The move will allow Techmedics to support current clients and new businesses with their IT across the North Texas region.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbot's office and other economic development executives in 2021, they are monitoring nearly 200 active corporate relocations and expansions into the state. Between attractive tax rates, housing costs, and fewer business regulations, Texas is becoming a new boomtown for many in the tech-related sector. Techmedics stands ready to support and partner with a number of new high-profile projects currently slated for the North Texas area. This upcoming high demand of IT infrastructure ensures Texas will remain the top state in the U.S. for business.

Techmedics helps businesses get the most out of their technology investments by offering comprehensive IT support plans that are flexible for any sized business, in any industry. Techmedics managed IT services include business technology consulting, 24x7 help desk support, cybersecurity management and response, and virtual CTO (vCTO) services. The company supports businesses of all sizes in industries ranging from government and education, non-profit, manufacturing and logistics, entertainment and media, architecture and design as well as construction & engineering.

"With the unprecedented migration of so many California businesses to Texas, it only made sense for us to extend our business to Dallas," said James Moon, CEO, Techmedics. "By having offices in both California and Texas, we are able to support our clients seamlessly with local resources whether they are moving here or have offices in both states."

Techmedics was founded in 1999 in Los Angeles by James and Helen Moon in the wake of the internet boom. Understanding that even small businesses need proactive IT support and an IT partner that they can truly rely on, Techmedics has managed to fill the gap for all sizes of businesses. The company was founded on the commitment to guide companies on the best management strategies for their IT department. Whatever the need, Techmedics' team of certified engineers can help support any IT infrastructure. Both founders come from backgrounds that support IT infrastructure for enterprise organizations.

"We have over 20 years of experience supporting Manufacturing, Warehouse, Distribution, Architecture, Interior Design, Construction, and Healthcare businesses making the Dallas market a great fit for our expertise and skill sets." adds Moon.

Techmedics has consulted for over 400 of the biggest brands in the world including Kraft Foods, Sempra Energy, Sara Lee Bakeries, Nestle, Cesar Chavez Foundation, and The Jim Henson Company. The company is primed to partner with the increasing number of tech companies starting anew or expanding into the Lonestar State.

