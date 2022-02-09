Experts teach Americans how to transcend Israel and its lobby's harmful agenda in March

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home & Abroad" conference will take place at the National Press Club. The Gala Speakers fundraising dinner begins at 6:30 PM on March 3. The all-day conference and networking reception is on March 4 in the ballroom. In-person and Zoom tickets are available through Eventbrite.
IsraelLobbyCon is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep).
Legendary rock musician Roger Waters will reveal the positive impact of artist boycotts on Israel and how to educate fans.
CAIR deputy executive director and attorney Edward Ahmed Mitchell addresses how American groups working for human rights can take measures against joint Israel/lobby espionage and infiltration operations.
Haaretz columnist and "dean" of Israeli journalism Gideon Levy will explore the nature of democracy and human rights in Israel.
Senior staff attorney at Palestine Legal Radhika Sainath will assess the Israel lobby's ongoing attacks on freedom of speech across the U.S. and successful legal challenges.
Maysoon Zayid, American actress, disability advocate and comedian of Palestinian descent, entertains at the March 3 Gala Speakers Dinner.
Palestinian educator, former legislator and spokeswoman Hanan Ashrawi outlines what, if any, policies have changed since the Trump administration and new hope for Palestine's future.
CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou discusses Israel's negative, disproportionate and widespread influence on the U.S. national security state.
Media expert Sut Jhally analyzes whether American news organizations are getting better or worse in the quality, balance and accuracy of their Middle East reporting.
VCHR coordinator Jeanne Trabulsi discusses how grassroots Virginians have opposed textbook manipulation and have exposed an Israeli human rights violator attempting to win undue corporate subsidies and concessions from the commonwealth.
VCHR co-president Paul Noursi discusses successful strategies used to preserve the First Amendment in Virginia and the current battle against the commonwealth's anti-boycott bill (HB 1161).
Reverend Don Wagner provides insight into the widespread influence of Christian Zionism and growing backlash inside American churches.
For information, visit IsraelLobbyCon.org. Tickets for the March 3 Gala Speakers fundraising dinner and the March 4 conference are available at Eventbrite. Tell your state or federal representative to request a free ticket. Students may apply for free admission and travel stipends. News media can now apply for credentials.
SOURCE Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.