Epitome Risk, a Risk Management Company that Specializes in COVID-Compliance for TV & Film, Gives ADR Safety Tips for Productions

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Dialog Replacement (ADR), or "looping," ADR is an essential part of any post-production process. But during this pandemic, Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson says, productions should take extra steps to ensure safety.
Epitome Risk is a U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID-compliance & safety support for TV & film productions. Through working with industry-leading international partners, Epitome Risk delivers the highest level of logistical and risk analysis and consulting for the unique needs of on-location television and film production.
"By taking the time to plan for ADR during production—if not pre-production—we can reduce the on-set risk of contamination by further reducing the personnel and equipment that need our attention," said Ms. Wilson. "This means keeping separate and scheduling buffer times. It requires assigning and labeling individual equipment and, if possible, entire rooms."
"Safely recording ADR also requires sanitizing the area and equipment between sessions and minimizing on-site personnel," she added.
Given just how much of our production processes have changed during COVID-19—from schedules to casting to travel—we shouldn't be surprised to learn that ADR has also changed. Productions must reduce to an absolute minimum the number of people allowed on sets, while simultaneously increasing location control. These changes can have both positive and negative effects on our sound recording.
Positive: Limiting the number of people and maximizing control of our locations has kept the amount of noise down. This has made for cleaner audio recording and, therefore, a decreased need for ADR in post.
Negative: These necessary safety steps have seen the crew inside the bubble taking on more work and responsibility. This, in turn, has led to understaffed sound teams, which has, in many instances, led to an increase in ADR.
"The pandemic has had contradictory ramifications from one production to the next, so it is impossible to accurately say whether ADR has increased or decreased in the COVID-19 era," said Wilson. "What we can say is that ADR is easiest when you prepare for it."
About Epitome Risk
Epitome Risk provides scalable risk management solutions — no matter the size of your production. Epitome Risk works diligently to understand the creative goals, budget constraints, and all other influences on the project. Epitome then develops bespoke and realistic risk management plans to enhance the creative vision of the film team. Visit us at epitomerisk.com/film.
Available for immediate interview:
Lisa Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Epitome Risk and FourthWall testing. Photos and b-roll available upon request.
Contact:
Karen Campbell
+16672060208
karen@karenelizabethcampbell.com
SOURCE Epitome Risk
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.