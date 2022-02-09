Mark Rogers of Impartner Named CRN Channel Chief for Second Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mark Rogers, SVP of Alliances and Strategic Relationships, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships. Rogers has received this designation for the second year in a row.
"We've focused on providing a world-class experience for our own partner channel as well as award-winning solutions to help companies build an industry-leading partner experience," said Rogers. "Without exception, our customers tell us they want ease of 'everything,' and in 2021, we focused on simplifying and optimizing the experience of every partner interaction."
In 2021, Rogers and his team grew the Impartner channel program exponentially, signing on a wide range of global and regional systems integrators, ISVs, and top channel advisory and consulting firms worldwide such as JS Group, Model N, Partner Perspectives, Phoenix Consulting Group, Sherpa Marketing, Tata Consultancy Services and OneGTM. Rogers also continued to deepen Impartner's relationship with Microsoft to serve D365 customers who sell through indirect channels, building on the company's co-operative agreement to co-market and co-sell Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Rogers also built out a supporting ecosystem of Microsoft Systems Integration and ISV partners, including JourneyTEAM, Catapult Systems and Experlogix.
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
To learn more about Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.
About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.
