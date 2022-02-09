i95Dev's Integrated eCommerce for Dynamics 365 ERP is Approved by Microsoft on AppSource

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i95Dev is happy to announce that eGe - Integrated eCommerce for Dynamics 365 ERP is now available on the Microsoft AppSource.

i95Dev's eCommerce Growth Engine (eGe) is a feature-rich, multi-channel, integrated eCommerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP ERP systems. Through Microsoft AppSource the product can now be leveraged by eCommerce businesses around the world.

i95Dev is a Microsoft Partner Gold Partner and offers a wide range of products on Microsoft Cloud eCosystem.

eGe is an out-of-the-box integrated commerce offering that helps business accelerate their time to market and render futuristic Customer Experiences with unmatched operational efficiency.

eGe offers unparalleled features that:



Expand your reach by integrating with marketplaces like eBay and Amazon.

Provision advanced marketing and promotional tools for improved customer segmentation and targeting.

Render responsive UI/UX assets

Reduce cart abandonment rate with multiple shipping and payment options.

Increase conversions and retention rates by sending personalized emails.

Enforces efficient returns management

i95Dev's CEO, Vanit Kumar, says, "We understand our customers and their pain points in managing Microsoft Dynamics and Magento separately. And by implementing eGe for Dynamics Business Central, they can overcome these challenges to reduce time to market & gain operational efficiency".

About i95Dev: i95Dev is a global eCommerce agency that specializes in B2B/B2C integrated omni-channel Connected Commerce suite solutions. i95Dev's Integrated Commerce Solutions are powered by industry-leading shopping carts (Adobe Magento, BigCommerce, and Shopify) and ERP Platforms. i95Dev's eCommerce integration products with various ERPs, POS, CRM, mobile and social applications are globally recognized. Over 250+ Retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have leveraged i95Dev's products and solutions to delight their customers and drive business process efficiency while maximizing their ROI. With a strong workforce of 300+ eCommerce enthusiasts worldwide, i95Dev has helped energize digital commerce initiatives of clients globally.

