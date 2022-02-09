Telaid Continues Support of Loss Prevention Foundation in 2022 with Bachelor Level Partnership

NIANTIC, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telaid, a trusted, full-service technology integrator for more than 40 years, today announced its continued partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) as a Bachelor Level Partner for the 2022 calendar year.
Telaid continues to grow its physical security practice, providing retailers with solutions and ongoing support for technologies that empower them to prevent losses and protect people, property and assets. Telaid's partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation provides even more support for the community of LP/AP professionals in retail.
The LPF is dedicated exclusively to serving the educational needs of the retail LP/AP profession, a group that is under increasing pressure in today's climate of elevated violence combined with an inflationary economy.
"Our partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation is one powerful way Telaid can help provide the retail loss prevention community with essential training, education and best practices that help them optimize success in these challenging times. We are proud to support the LPF's ongoing work through our sponsorship," said Mike Korcuba, VP of Sales and Leader of Telaid's physical security practice.
Telaid's physical security practice helps retailers deploy and maintain unified physical security systems that combine video, intrusion, access control and other physical security components in a fully integrated, automated system that delivers vital insights to stakeholders across the business. For more information, on Telaid's services, visit http://www.telaid.com or explore http://www.losspreventionfoundation.org to learn more about the LPF.
About Telaid
A trusted, full-service technology partner for more than 40 years, Telaid reduces time, task, cost and risk associated with complex deployments and ongoing technology management. Telaid makes IT simple with rapid rollouts, product lifecycle management and managed IT services so you can make the most of your technology assets across their entire lifecycle. Telaid deals with all the technologies in your business, from wireless to physical security solutions, infrastructure and cabling to automation, emerging IoT and analytics. Supplement your IT team with an experienced, capable resource that helps you advance your business objectives.
Media Contact
Beth Bergmann, Telaid, +1 678-756-8962, bbergmann@telaid.com
Nilay Taskiran, Telaid, 678-728-6083, ntaskiran@telaid.com
SOURCE Telaid
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.