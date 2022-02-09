Telaid Continues Support of Loss Prevention Foundation in 2022 with Bachelor Level Partnership

NIANTIC, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telaid, a trusted, full-service technology integrator for more than 40 years, today announced its continued partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) as a Bachelor Level Partner for the 2022 calendar year.

Telaid continues to grow its physical security practice, providing retailers with solutions and ongoing support for technologies that empower them to prevent losses and protect people, property and assets. Telaid's partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation provides even more support for the community of LP/AP professionals in retail.

The LPF is dedicated exclusively to serving the educational needs of the retail LP/AP profession, a group that is under increasing pressure in today's climate of elevated violence combined with an inflationary economy.

"Our partnership with the Loss Prevention Foundation is one powerful way Telaid can help provide the retail loss prevention community with essential training, education and best practices that help them optimize success in these challenging times. We are proud to support the LPF's ongoing work through our sponsorship," said Mike Korcuba, VP of Sales and Leader of Telaid's physical security practice.

Telaid's physical security practice helps retailers deploy and maintain unified physical security systems that combine video, intrusion, access control and other physical security components in a fully integrated, automated system that delivers vital insights to stakeholders across the business. For more information, on Telaid's services, visit http://www.telaid.com or explore http://www.losspreventionfoundation.org to learn more about the LPF.

About Telaid

A trusted, full-service technology partner for more than 40 years, Telaid reduces time, task, cost and risk associated with complex deployments and ongoing technology management. Telaid makes IT simple with rapid rollouts, product lifecycle management and managed IT services so you can make the most of your technology assets across their entire lifecycle. Telaid deals with all the technologies in your business, from wireless to physical security solutions, infrastructure and cabling to automation, emerging IoT and analytics. Supplement your IT team with an experienced, capable resource that helps you advance your business objectives.

