Global NVH Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Emergence of New Application Areas for NVH Testing Solutions Presents Opportunities

The global NVH testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Impact hammer testing & powertrain NVH testing: The largest segment of the NVH testing market, by application

Impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing is the largest segment of the NVH testing market by application. The NVH testing market is expected to be led by the impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing application during the forecast period. This application includes torsional vibration testing, modal analysis, ground vibration testing, transient acoustic holography, and psychoacoustic test. The adoption of NVH testing solutions for these applications, especially in the automobile industry - as powertrain NVH deals prominently with overall driver experience - is driving the growth of the said market.

Power & energy: The fastest-growing segment of the NVH testing market, by vertical

The NVH testing market for the power & energy vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low-noise-level equipment due to stringent legislative obligations is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for this vertical. Further rising population in countries like China and Japan is surging demand for power & energy which ultimately impacts the NVH testing market for the said vertical.

Europe has the largest market share in the NVH testing market

Europe was leading region for NVH testing market in 2020. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are among the major countries driving the growth of the NVH testing market in Europe. The implementation of strict regulations and practices to reduce traffic noise and limit pass-by noise to 70 dB is expected to help reduce the overall environmental noise. Europe is home to many premium automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo.

These are a few of the major factors behind the strong domination of the European region in the NVH testing market. The presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers, such as Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark)), m+p international (Germany), and OROS (France), is also expected to drive the growth of the market in this region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in NVH Testing Market

4.2 NVH Testing Market, by Hardware Type

4.3 NVH Testing Market in Europe, by Type and Country

4.4 Country-Wise NVH Testing Market Growth Rate

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Noise Pollution

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for NVH Testing in Automotive Vertical

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Secondhand and Rental NVH Testing Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Application Areas for NVH Testing Solutions

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Sensor and Processor Technologies

5.2.3.3 Paradigm Shift Toward Electrification of Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Complexities in Selecting Appropriate NVH Testing Equipment

5.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.4 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6.1 Research & Development

5.6.2 Hardware Manufacturers and Software Providers

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 NVH Testing Market: Supply Chain

5.8 Technology Analysis & Trends

5.8.1 Direct-To-Metal (Dtm) Technology to be An Emerging Technology for Sound Dampening

5.8.2 Scanning Laser Doppler Vibrometer (Sldv) Technology

5.8.3 Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

5.9 Patents Analysis

5.9.1 List of Major Patents

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports Data

5.10.2 Exports Data

5.11 Case Studies

5.12 Standards and Regulations

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 NVH Testing Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors and Transducers

6.2.1.1 Different Types of Sensors and Transducers Such as Microphones, Accelerometers, Hydrophones, Acoustic Transducers, and Vibration Transducers Are Used in NVH Testing Solutions

6.2.2 Analyzers

6.2.2.1 Different Types of Analyzers Are Used in Analyzing, Isolating, and Repairing NVH Faults and Identifying Noise Source

6.2.3 Meters

6.2.3.1 Meters Are Used for the Ready-To-Go Analysis of Noise and Vibration Levels.

6.2.4 Data Acquisition Systems

6.2.4.1 Data Acquisition Systems Capture, Analyze, and Measure Data with Greater Precision

6.2.5 Signal Conditioners

6.2.5.1 Signal Conditioners Act as Connectors for Different Subsystems Such as Sensors and Acquisition Systems During NVH Testing

6.2.6 Shakers and Controllers

6.2.6.1 Shakers and Controllers Are Used for Vibration Testing and Modal and Structural Analyses

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Data Acquisition Software

6.3.1.1 Data Acquisition Software Are Used for Viewing, Monitoring, and Storing Data in NVH Testing Solutions

6.3.2 Acoustic Software

6.3.2.1 Acoustic Software Are Used for Measuring Acoustics Parameters and Gathering Noise Sources

6.3.3 Vibration Measurement and Analysis Software

6.3.3.1 Vibration Measurement and Analysis Software Are Used in Various Verticals for Shock and Vibration Data Analysis

6.3.4 Signal Analysis Software

6.3.4.1 Signal Analysis Software Are Used for Analysis of Sound and Vibration Levels Captured and Stored in Database

6.3.5 Calibration Software

6.3.5.1 Calibration Software Are Used to Improve Quality of Results, Reduce Errors, and Standardize Testing Methods

6.4 Impact of Covid 19

7 NVH Testing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact Hammer Testing & Powertrain NVH Testing

7.2.1 Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing Are Used for Resonance Detection, Modal Analysis, Transfer Characteristics, and Structural Health Determination

7.3 Environmental Noise Measurement

7.3.1 NVH Testing Solutions Are Used for Environmental Noise Measurement at Airports, Concert Halls, Cityscapes, and Waste Disposal Sites

7.4 Pass-By Noise Testing

7.4.1 Pass-By Noise Testing is Mandatory for All Manufacturers to Meet Emission Regulations

7.5 Noise Source Mapping

7.5.1 Color Contour Noise Maps Offer Spontaneous Documentation and Easy Statement of Results

7.6 Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing

7.6.1 Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing Help Compare Noise Radiation, Calculate Sound Pressure Levels, and Test Sound Quality.

7.7 Building Acoustics

7.7.1 Building Acoustics Measurement Includes Measurement of Penetration of Sound in Any Room

7.8 Mechanical Vibration Testing

7.8.1 Mechanical Vibration Testing Meters Are Used for Measurement and Evaluation of Impact of Mechanical Vibration on Human Body

7.9 Product Vibration Testing

7.9.1 Product Vibration Testing Helps Manufacturers Retain Quality, Durability, and Reliability of Their Products

8 NVH Testing Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Automobile Manufacturers Focus on Reducing Time to Design and Develop Components and Motor Vehicles by Adopting NVH Simulations

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 Aerospace & Defense is Second-Largest Vertical in NVH Testing Market

8.4 Power & Energy

8.4.1 Environmental Noise Pollution by Windmills Compels Oems to Adopt NVH Testing Services

8.5 Consumer Appliances

8.5.1 Focus on Reducing Noise and Vibration Levels Generated by Home Appliances Drives Demand for NVH Testing Solutions

8.6 Construction

8.6.1 Several Government Agencies Frame New Legislation Policies to Control Reverberations in Common Parts of Buildings

8.7 Industrial Equipment

8.7.1 Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Test Products for Noise and Vibration Levels During Design and Development Phases

8.8 Mining & Metallurgy

8.8.1 Mining and Metallurgy Firms Use NVH Testing Equipment to Check Noise Levels Generated from Power Generators and Large Haul Trucks

8.9 Others

8.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Verticals

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.2.1 Product Portfolio

10.2.2 Regional FocUS

10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis: NVH Testing Market, 2020

10.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Dynamic Company

10.6.4 Starting Block

10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 National Instruments

11.1.2 Siemens Digital Industries Software

11.1.3 Bruel & Kjar

11.1.4 Head Acoustics

11.1.5 Imc Test & Measurement

11.1.6 Dewesoft

11.1.7 Gras Sound & Vibration

11.1.8 Prosig

11.1.9 M+P International

11.1.10 Signal.X

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Ab Dynamics

11.2.2 Benstone Instruments

11.2.3 Data Physics

11.2.4 Econ Technologies

11.2.5 Esi Group

11.2.6 Erbessd Instruments

11.2.7 Honeywell

11.2.8 Imv

11.2.9 King Design

11.2.10 Kistler Group

11.2.11 Muller-Bbm Vibroakustik Systeme

11.2.12 Oros

11.2.13 Pcb Piezotronics

11.2.14 Polytec

11.2.15 Thermotron

11.2.16 Vti Instruments

12 Appendix

