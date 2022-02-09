Autism Services and Resources Connecticut holding 25th Annual Walk for Autism

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) is holding its' Walk for Autism on May 22nd, 2022 at the North Haven Fair Grounds to promote its mission to provide lifelong access and opportunities for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Participants may sign up individually or with a team and enjoy food trucks, raffles, contests, music and much more. For the first time, select inclusive businesses, transition organizations and state agencies will be on hand to share best practices and ideas as part of the "Inclusive Employment Showcase", aimed at helping special populations navigate the often difficult paths to employment. In addition, a "Recreation Resources Showcase" will also take place, to highlight various recreation opportunities for neuro diverse populations.
"We strive to provide lifelong access to opportunities for persons on the autism spectrum," ASRC president, Julie Hipp, shares. The Walk for Autism is ASRC's largest event to fund this vision.
ASRC paved the way for Connecticut's Autism Community as the state's first advocacy organization and original Walk for Autism. Since 1997, over 30,000 people have participated in the Walk.
"All money raised stays in Connecticut to help develop inclusive social programs, employment readiness, and comprehensive training for families and professionals."
To sign up or learn information more about the Walk for Autism 2022 visit http://ctwalkforautism.com/.
Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) was founded in 1997 as the first exclusive Connecticut autism advocacy organization for individuals and families. A 501(c)(3) non-profit not funded by state or federal money, they count on the generous support of donors, grants and fundraising activities to support programming initiatives. For more information visit ct-asrc.org.
Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Bretagne
Marketing Intern
Autism Services & Resources Connecticut
kaitlyn@ct-asrc.org
(617)-750-4404
SOURCE ASRC - Autism Services and Resources Connecticut
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.