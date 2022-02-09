VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - "Apex files phase 2a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") with Health Canada and announces Series A financing"
Apex is pleased to announce its new slate of directors who were approved at an annual general shareholders meeting on December 10th, 2021, and in Dr. Enrique Carrazana's case, via appointment of the board. The board of directors is now as follows:
- Tyler Powell
- Arron Victory
- Dr. Orion Lekos
- Dr. Peter Tomlinson
- Dr. Enrique Carrazana
- Tom McGaugh
- James Pakulis
Apex Labs is also excited to announce the filing of a phase 2a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") with Health Canada on February 3rd, 2022. This CTA is for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of psilocybin in Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder using drug product APEX-002. Apex has secured its Veteran patient base, clinical trial location and Qualified Investigator for its phase 2a program expected to launch as early as Q2/Q3 2022.
Lastly, Apex is announcing its Series A financing round and is expecting to offer up to 8,000,000 units at $0.50 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 putting Apex at an approximately $12,000,000 pre-money valuation. Similar to the previous financing rounds, each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase an additional common share at $0.75 per common share for a term of 24 months. Please email tyler@apexlabs.com for a copy of a supporting term sheet and subscription agreements if you would like to participate in the financing.
Kindest regards,
Tyler Powell
Chief Executive Officer
Apex Labs Ltd.
SOURCE Apex Labs Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.