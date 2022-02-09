KnowBe4's General Counsel Alicia Dietzen Wins Top 10 Corporate Counsel Award From OnCon

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its General Counsel Alicia Dietzen has been recognized with an OnCon 2022 Top 10 Corporate Counsel award.

The Top 100 Corporate Counsel Award is a peer voted global award that is determined by peer observation of work. Winners represent some of the top legal professionals in the entire world. Dietzen was recognized among the top 10 for this award.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award amongst the other outstanding legal professionals being recognized," said Dietzen. "I am fortunate to have started my legal career as KnowBe4's first in-house counsel. The company put a lot of trust in me to build out the foundation for its various legal and compliance functions. Having the ability to, now, lead an excellent team of attorneys and support staff across the globe, who have been instrumental in supporting and scaling those functions throughout KnowBe4's growth thus far, has been a privilege."

Dietzen has managed to build a legal department, facilitate and support its global expansion efforts and take the company public in less than five years. During her tenure, she has brought on strategic hires to help provide global legal support to the organization as KnowBe4 expanded internationally across 11 countries and provided key legal support for the organization as KnowBe4 became public in April 2021. Regarding community involvement, she has contributed by helping to establish the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Program Fund at Stetson Law School, which offers a wide range of benefits for the law students, including scholarships, internship opportunities and general support for business law initiatives at Stetson.

"Alicia continues to impress everyone around her, including those in the legal profession and beyond, with her leadership, professionalism and drive to learn new skills," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "She has managed to build our entire international legal department from scratch and played a critical role in the legal aspects of taking KnowBe4 public last year. Alicia is very deserving of this type of recognition, and I can only imagine what she will continue to accomplish in the future."

For a full list of the 2022 OnCon Top 100 Corporate Counsel Award recipients, visit https://www.onconferences.com/2022-legal-winners

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.



