MOKE AMERICA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL EDITION JULISKA MOKE, EXCLUSIVELY AT NEIMAN MARCUS

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moke America has partnered with renowned home goods brand Juliska on a custom Moke that evokes a charming picnic in the country. Juliska incorporated their Chambray Field of Flowers, Tartan and Country Estate collections into this limited edition Moke America. The resulting collaboration is a dreamy version of Moke America's electric, street legal low speed vehicle. The limited-edition Juliska edition Moke is exclusively on display at select Neiman Marcus locations across the country through the Spring season.
"We love Juliska's aesthetic, and we were so excited to see how they incorporated their brand's classic patterns and vibes onto our Moke," said Todd Rome, Moke America's CEO and co-founder. "It dovetails perfectly with our philosophy of good living, especially in some of our most popular markets like the Hamptons, Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Palm Beach."
"I spent magical childhood vacations in Portugal where we zipped around in the original petrol-powered Mokes, so I was thrilled to discover Moke America had reinvented this charming vehicle into a modern electric version," said David Gooding, Juliska's CEO and co-founder. "We were thrilled to customize this Moke to incorporate three of our iconic Juliska blue designs to create the most romantic vehicle in town!"
Unique features of the Juliska Moke include a custom Field of Flowers exterior and interior wrap, Country Estate tire cover, Chambray Tartan Bimini top, rattan 2-cup holder and faux grass mats (front and back)—all of which were designed by Juliska. The electric Moke also boasts white rims, white seats and bench, Bluetooth stereo and backup camera. The Moke is street legal on all roads 35 MPH and reaches a top speed of 25 MPH.
The special edition Juliska Moke retails for $30,000 (excluding delivery, shipping surcharge and tax), and can be purchased by calling 866-506-4608.
About Juliska
As newlyweds and unabashed romantics, Capucine and David Gooding founded Juliska in 2001 with a small collection of mouth-blown Bohemian glasses. Today, Juliska makes hundreds of artisanal products for the table and home.
About Moke America:
The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s, beloved by stars such as Brigitte Bardot, Princess Margaret and Jacqueline Onassis, has been reinvented by Moke America. Electric, street legal and versatile, Moke America runs on good vibes. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to the streets. It reaches a top speed of 25 mph, allowing it for use on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Customizable in 12 bright colors, the Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds.
SOURCE Moke America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.