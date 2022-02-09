Pyxus International Announces New Corporate Treasurer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. PYYX ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the recent appointment of Tomas Grigera as its vice president and corporate treasurer.
Grigera joins Pyxus with more than 20 years of financial experience, spending the past 14 years employed by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a Fortune 500 company. During that time, Grigera oversaw various financial and treasury responsibilities on a global scale, including working capital management, forex strategy and trading, complex debt restructurings and liquidity planning. Grigera began his career in financial consulting and holds a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University.
"I am pleased to welcome someone of Tomas' caliber to the Company," said Pyxus Chief Financial Officer Flavia Landsberg. "His extensive background cultivating and successfully executing financial strategies and strong stakeholder relationships throughout global markets are only a few examples of the value Tomas brings to Pyxus and our finance team."
Grigera reports to Landsberg and is responsible for directing and managing the Company's corporate treasury functions, investor relations, financial planning and management reporting, and related activities.
About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.
SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.
