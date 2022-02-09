HARD ROCK HOTELS & CASINOS® WORLDWIDE HONORED IN 2022 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST HOTELS RANKINGS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos have been awarded multiple wins in its 2022 Best Hotels Rankings by global leader in quality rankings, U.S. News & World Report. A total of four properties were named Gold Badge category winners including Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, and 10 Silver Badge category winners including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
The U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Hotels Rankings recognizes hotels from around the globe that consistently provide unforgettable experiences for their guests. The Best Hotels rankings evaluates more than 35,000 luxury properties across 400-plus destinations in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, making the selected hotels the highest ranked within the publication's research methodology.
"We are humbled that our ongoing efforts to provide our guests with exceptional hotel stays globally has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report with this prestigious honor," said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. "Despite all of the uncertainties this pandemic threw at the hospitality industry, Hard Rock continued to go above and beyond for our guests, no matter the circumstance."
The U.S. News & World Report identifies the best hotels by focusing on properties' reputations among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. 14 Hard Rock properties received top honors from U.S. News & World Report in two highly regarded categories, including:
- Gold Badge Category Winners: Those receiving a Gold Badge are the top 10% of all ranked luxury hotels within that region, falling at or above the 90th percentile.
- Silver Badge Category Winners: Those receiving a Silver Badge are the top 30% of all ranked luxury hotels within that region, falling at or above the 70th percentile.
To learn more about Hard Rock International, visit https://www.hardrock.com. Guests looking for more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotel/Hotel & Casino properties can visit www.hardrockhotels.com.
To find additional details on the U.S. News & World Report 2022 or to view the full list of ranked hotels, visit https://travel.usnews.com/hotels/. Hard Rock's brand-specific award page can be found here: https://travel.usnews.com/Hotels/b-Hard_Rock_Hotels_Casinos/
About Hard Rock®:
Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.
