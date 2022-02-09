Global Sales Automation Market Report 2021: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize Sales Experiences and Enhance Profitability

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Automation Powers Sales Teams Globally, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service aims to decode the benefits and role of sales automation in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key participants in the market.
COVID-19 has caused a tremendous disruption in sales globally. Customers are canceling contract renewals and ongoing deals, even as businesses are facing revenue losses. Sales employees, as well as vendor partners, are feeling threatened in this unprecedented environment. Therefore, businesses are being forced to look at newer and innovative ways to sell more with effective processes.
The study also touches upon the correlation between sales automation and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the research service) transforming the sales automation market globally include Natural Language Processing (NLP), smart workflows, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
It also provides the growth opportunities available to stakeholders and the action they can take to capitalize on them.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sales Automation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Sales Automation Overview
- Introduction to Sales Automation
- Must Have Sales Automation Software Features
- Key Benefits to Consider
- Sales Automation Tools Help Through 3 Phases of Sales
- Key Technologies Shaping and Boosting Sales Today
- Impact of Using Sales Automation Tools for Sales Enablement
- Sales Automation Empowers the Customer Life Cycle
- How Does Sales Automation Impact CX?
- Key Business Goals
- Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment
- Hurdles That Might Come in the Way of Purchasing Transformative Technologies
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
- Key Reasons for Investing in AI
- Capabilities Enhancing Frontline Workers' Performance
- Worker Categories Equipped With Apps
- Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees
- Frost Perspective - Key Trends And Insights
3. Vendor Scoping
- Focus Areas for Sales Automation Vendors for the Next Three Years
- Key Market Participants in Sales Automation to Watch Out For
4. Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers for Sales Automation
- Growth Restraints for Sales Automation
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Industry Specific Offerings to Generate New Revenue Opportunities for Sales Automation Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize Sales Experiences and Enhance Profitability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strengthening Solution Integrations to Boost Sales Automation Tool Capability
- Growth Opportunity 4: Targeting the Current Sales Automation Embedded Base to Create Incremental Sales Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 5: Strengthening Predictive Analytics Offerings to Solidify the Market Position and Enable Sales Teams
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e97hcu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.