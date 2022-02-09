First Onsite Property Restoration Joins the Denver Metro Chamber As A Sustainer Executive Investor Member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has joined the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce as a Sustainer Executive Investor Member. The Denver Metro Chamber helps companies start, grow, and thrive as well as provide members with the network, resources and access to experts that help them get ahead. They are the leading voice for Colorado's business community.

"We are really excited to collaborate and participate with the Denver Metro Chamber at the Executive Sustainer Level," stated Marc Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at First Onsite. "Everyone at First Onsite is eager to get involved from human resources and marketing to finance and IT, we look forward to being active within the strong sense of community that the chamber provides to Colorado businesses," he continued.

As a fast-growing local business and actively recruiting employer, First Onsite's membership with the Denver Metro Chamber marks its connection to a network of like-minded businesses and professionals committed to creating a unified community in support of Colorado's economic development.

Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Economic Development Corporation and EVP of the broader Denver Chamber of Commerce, shared, "We have enjoyed working with First Onsite here in the Metro Denver region and learning more about the breadth of services they provide in North America. We look forward to welcoming them as investors on the EDC's Executive Committee and working together to advance the regional economy and collaborate on the issues facing our community. Welcome to the Chamber!"

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

