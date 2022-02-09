First Onsite Property Restoration Joins the Denver Metro Chamber As A Sustainer Executive Investor Member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has joined the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce as a Sustainer Executive Investor Member. The Denver Metro Chamber helps companies start, grow, and thrive as well as provide members with the network, resources and access to experts that help them get ahead. They are the leading voice for Colorado's business community.
"We are really excited to collaborate and participate with the Denver Metro Chamber at the Executive Sustainer Level," stated Marc Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at First Onsite. "Everyone at First Onsite is eager to get involved from human resources and marketing to finance and IT, we look forward to being active within the strong sense of community that the chamber provides to Colorado businesses," he continued.
As a fast-growing local business and actively recruiting employer, First Onsite's membership with the Denver Metro Chamber marks its connection to a network of like-minded businesses and professionals committed to creating a unified community in support of Colorado's economic development.
Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Economic Development Corporation and EVP of the broader Denver Chamber of Commerce, shared, "We have enjoyed working with First Onsite here in the Metro Denver region and learning more about the breadth of services they provide in North America. We look forward to welcoming them as investors on the EDC's Executive Committee and working together to advance the regional economy and collaborate on the issues facing our community. Welcome to the Chamber!"
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Maureen Russell, First Onsite Property Restoration, 1 3039292711, mkr@maureenrussell.com
SOURCE First Onsite Property Restoration
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.