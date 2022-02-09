Janet Owen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Sells Highest Detached Single Family Home in Chicago and Illinois in 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Bracy and Alan Zuber, managing brokers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Michigan Avenue office, are pleased to announce that broker Janet Owen sold the single family home at 1837 N. Orchard Street in Chicago, Illinois for $8,650,000 on February 4th. The sale is the highest detached single family home sale in the city of Chicago as well as the state of Illinois in 2022.* It is one of only six city sales over $5,000,000 this year in Chicago and Illinois. The 8,410-square-foot home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood has six bedrooms, six and one half bathrooms and graces a 65-foot x 125-foot oversize lot.

Bracy said, "Alan and I congratulate Janet on this very special sale. She is the consummate professional who provides her clients with a tailored residential real estate service and experience that is second to none. She was so pleased to find a buyer prior to going live in the multiple listing service. We couldn't be happier for her."

"Of course, this isn't the first time that Janet has been involved in record sales in Chicago. In fact, she's held that honor on multiple occasions! She is an exceptional agent and we share in her excitement over this record sale," added Zuber.

Owen said, "I'm delighted for my sellers as well as the buyers who have a wonderful place to call home. It is truly a spectacular residence - spacious and beautiful inside and out."

To reach Janet Owen, please call her at 312-268-0700 or send her an email at jowen@RealtorJanetOwen.com. Visit her website at http://www.RealtorJanetOwen.com.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

The Michigan Avenue office is located at 980 N. Michigan Avenue. To reach the office, please call 312-944-8900. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 25 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

*MRED, All residential properties, 010122-020422

Media Contact

Liz Dominello, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-2749, ldominello@bhhschicago.com

Daisy Danao, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-0747, ddanao@bhhschicago.com

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago