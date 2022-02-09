Colorado Based Airbnb for Vehicle Storage is Expanding Nationwide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT, a Colorado-based startup that has become the leading vehicle storage provider in Denver, has now raised funding to expand nationwide! STOW IT helps businesses and individuals rent garages, barns, land, and parking lots for vehicle storage. Over 400 properties in the Denver, CO area are making over $1,000 per year using STOW IT Services.
Storage Options
STOW IT works with all different types of property owners including individuals and companies that have extra space for vehicle storage.
- Long Term Airport parking
- STOW IT has partnered with airport parking facilities all over the United States to provide the best monthly rates for airport parking at over 20+ airports around the U.S.
- Commercial Storage
- Storage facilities
- Parking Garages
- Semi-Trailer Yards
- Parking lots
- Individually owned spaces
- Barns
- Garages
- Open land
- Driveways
Make Passive Income through your Empty Space
STOW IT is looking for businesses or individuals looking to make passive income through vehicle storage to join their team!
Benefits of being a STOW IT Host
STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:
- Processing payments
- Setting up reservations
- Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time
- Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team
- They even handle the entire eviction process when things go wrong
How to Become a STOW IT Host
You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.
Renting through STOW IT
There is a reason why STOW IT has become the largest vehicle storage provider in Denver and now plans to offer vehicle storage options throughout the United States. The convenience and affordability of their spaces has made using STOW IT a no-brainer.
How to Rent through STOW IT
Renting a space on STOW IT is super easy! You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.
STOW IT is changing the way vehicle storage is done. Whether you are looking for storage or want to make money off your unused space, check out STOW IT become part of the change in the vehicle storage industry!
Media Contact: info@stowit.com
