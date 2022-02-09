Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Returns to Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a $15 million prime vendor partnership with California-based Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District. After being with a different distributor for the past two years, the health system has returned to Medline as its exclusive supplier to streamline supply chain operations and help enhance patient outcomes. Medline will provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions, as well as custom procedure trays, to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District acute care facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through an online reporting tool from Medline.

"For over a decade, the Medline team has been working closely with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District to ensure we truly understand and consistently support their system's challenges and goals," says John Abele, vice president of corporate sales at Medline. "We are excited to resume our prime vendor partnership, continuing to provide their system with reliable, superior service and together creating customized solutions to help healthcare run better."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.

SOURCE Medline