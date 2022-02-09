Content Creation and Graphic Design Specialists Join Furia Rubel

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, welcomes two Pittsburgh-based content creators to its growing team. Matt Henderson, in his role as Public Relations and Content Specialist, supports clients through media outreach, social media management, and other digital marketing efforts. Stephanie Hnat, in her role as Graphic Designer, creates visual content for clients' print, social media and digital marketing assets. In the past three months, Furia Rubel has expanded its talent pool by 20 percent and its client roster to include new clients in California, Connecticut, New York, and Washington, D.C.

"Matt and Steph are exciting additions to our team," said Leslie Richards, the agency's Chief Innovation Officer who oversees talent management. "Their experience in digital and print content creation bolsters our ability to provide quality integrated marketing services to our clients so we may help tell our clients' stories in creative, impactful and dynamic ways."

Henderson is a versatile storyteller with a career that weaves a winding path through the arts and sciences. He began his career in marketing as a founding member of Pittsburgh-based theatre company 12 Peers Theater, where he served as marketing director and literary manager for several years. Under his leadership, 12 Peers has become a significant presence in the Pittsburgh theatre scene, garnering coverage in all the city's major press outlets and receiving recognition in "Best of the Decade" lists. Similarly, his work as social media manager for Prime Stage Theatre exponentially expanded their digital presence and solidified the organization as an arts leader in Pittsburgh.

Henderson also played a key role in establishing and developing the brand voice of the University of Pittsburgh School of Computing and Information as a digital communications specialist. During his tenure at the newly formed school, he grew existing social media channels, created new ones, devised email marketing campaigns, and learned how to tell the human stories at the heart of computer and information science. Henderson is active as an actor and playwright in the Pittsburgh theatre scene.

Hnat has been a member of the Pittsburgh art community for many years. Her first job was with Top Notch Art Supply in the center of Oakland's collegiate community where she was a graphic designer. She then attended Edinboro University of Pennsylvania where she received a BFA in illustration and a minor in printmaking. She worked as a designer with beauty brand, Framesi North America (FNA), focusing on branding and improving organic social media engagement among the Italian Style Design Team of FNA. She also specialized in creating print and digital marketing assets such as website graphics, trade shows, printed and presentation materials.

In 2018, Hnat established a freelance graphic design and website development business. Her love for diverse experiences in a fast-paced environment gave her the opportunity to design websites, logos, branded literature, digital graphics, and social media all with a focus on brand consistency and flexible design strategies. Later, as the Director of Graphics for international liturgical design studio, Rohn Custom Studio, Hnat supported installations of skillfully crafted fine art, designing systems to reflect symbolism. Hnat helped implement Rohn's creation strategies to improve best practices and workflow by CMS and key knowledge in file organization and management.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

