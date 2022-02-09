Content Creation and Graphic Design Specialists Join Furia Rubel

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, welcomes two Pittsburgh-based content creators to its growing team. Matt Henderson, in his role as Public Relations and Content Specialist, supports clients through media outreach, social media management, and other digital marketing efforts. Stephanie Hnat, in her role as Graphic Designer, creates visual content for clients' print, social media and digital marketing assets. In the past three months, Furia Rubel has expanded its talent pool by 20 percent and its client roster to include new clients in California, Connecticut, New York, and Washington, D.C.
"Matt and Steph are exciting additions to our team," said Leslie Richards, the agency's Chief Innovation Officer who oversees talent management. "Their experience in digital and print content creation bolsters our ability to provide quality integrated marketing services to our clients so we may help tell our clients' stories in creative, impactful and dynamic ways."
Henderson is a versatile storyteller with a career that weaves a winding path through the arts and sciences. He began his career in marketing as a founding member of Pittsburgh-based theatre company 12 Peers Theater, where he served as marketing director and literary manager for several years. Under his leadership, 12 Peers has become a significant presence in the Pittsburgh theatre scene, garnering coverage in all the city's major press outlets and receiving recognition in "Best of the Decade" lists. Similarly, his work as social media manager for Prime Stage Theatre exponentially expanded their digital presence and solidified the organization as an arts leader in Pittsburgh.
Henderson also played a key role in establishing and developing the brand voice of the University of Pittsburgh School of Computing and Information as a digital communications specialist. During his tenure at the newly formed school, he grew existing social media channels, created new ones, devised email marketing campaigns, and learned how to tell the human stories at the heart of computer and information science. Henderson is active as an actor and playwright in the Pittsburgh theatre scene.
Hnat has been a member of the Pittsburgh art community for many years. Her first job was with Top Notch Art Supply in the center of Oakland's collegiate community where she was a graphic designer. She then attended Edinboro University of Pennsylvania where she received a BFA in illustration and a minor in printmaking. She worked as a designer with beauty brand, Framesi North America (FNA), focusing on branding and improving organic social media engagement among the Italian Style Design Team of FNA. She also specialized in creating print and digital marketing assets such as website graphics, trade shows, printed and presentation materials.
In 2018, Hnat established a freelance graphic design and website development business. Her love for diverse experiences in a fast-paced environment gave her the opportunity to design websites, logos, branded literature, digital graphics, and social media all with a focus on brand consistency and flexible design strategies. Later, as the Director of Graphics for international liturgical design studio, Rohn Custom Studio, Hnat supported installations of skillfully crafted fine art, designing systems to reflect symbolism. Hnat helped implement Rohn's creation strategies to improve best practices and workflow by CMS and key knowledge in file organization and management.
Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel Communications, 215-340-0480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.