Lisa Walker Elected President of Tech Coast Angels Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Coast Angels Orange County (TCA OC) today announced that Lisa Walker has been elected president of the angel network chapter for 2022-2023. While the angel network has long included women as active members, she is the first woman to lead the chapter in its 25-year history.

Ms. Walker has been involved in the entrepreneurial ecosystem at almost every level, and has been vice-president of TCA OC for the past two years. A successful entrepreneur and investor since her early 20's, Ms. Walker has over 25 years of executive leadership and product management experience. She was on founding and steering teams of two technology startups that netted one an IPO and the other an acquisition, and she now advises and mentors businesses through growth to profitability. She holds eight world records and many national championship medals in formation skydiving: she also is an instrument-rated private pilot, a marathon runner, and an advanced scuba diver.

"My goal is to improve outcomes for all our members, and to develop and build relationships with other ecosystems and angel groups that will drive the overall quality of our investments," said Ms. Walker. "I also believe that my leadership brings a unique point of view; one that increases diversity in both our membership and in the selection of exceptional companies for funding."

"Lisa has a great perspective; her ability to see broad and implement narrow is in her DNA," said David Friedman, vice chairman of TCA's board of directors and president emeritus of TCA OC. "She is a great asset and is able to get things done and see the big picture."

Entrepreneurs and accredited potential angel investors are encouraged to apply online at http://www.techcoastangels.com.

About Tech Coast Angels:

Tech Coast Angels (TCA) is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies. The angel network consists of more than 500 members in Southern California. Every TCA member is an accredited investor, and companies in which TCA invest go through well-structured, transparent, time-efficient screening and due diligence. TCA members are founders and business leaders who have extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices, and thus are able to provide companies with more than just capital: they also contribute counsel, mentoring and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, strategic partners, and management. In December 2020, TiE named Tech Coast Angels the Most Active Angel Network in the World. Since its founding in 1997 by Luis Villalobos, TCA has invested over $255 million in more than 500 companies and has helped attract more than $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. For more information, visit http://www.techcoastangels.com.

