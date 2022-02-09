National Bank of Canada's Lucie Blanchet to Chair Executive Council of the CBA

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is pleased to announce that Lucie Blanchet has been appointed Chair of the CBA's Executive Council, effective immediately, for a two-year term ending in 2024.

Ms. Blanchet is Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience at National Bank of Canada, where she oversees all personal banking services and operations. In that capacity, she manages the sales and branches distribution network, financial planning, and client contact centres. Ms. Blanchet's responsibilities also include cards and payment solutions and customer experience, including digital solution and marketing strategies, as well as developing the bank's data capabilities.

"The banking sector has evolved significantly with the advent of powerful new innovative technologies, accelerated by the pandemic, which propelled a major shift to digital solutions," said Ms. Blanchet. "I'm pleased to help to navigate this time of rapid advances and enhanced client expectations with my colleagues on the CBA Executive Council to ensure Canada's banking sector continues to be a world leader in sustainability, innovation and security."

Ms. Blanchet succeeds Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC, who served as Chair for the past two years and will remain a member of the Executive Council.

"Neil's leadership was instrumental to the work of the Executive Council, particularly during the most challenging stages of the pandemic. He made a lasting impact during his time as Chair," said Angelina Mason, Interim CEO, CBA. "The CBA and its members will benefit immensely from Lucie's wealth of insight and expertise as Canada's banks continue to work with Canadians to build a strong, sustainable economic recovery for the benefit of all."

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association