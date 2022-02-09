CANADA'S 55+ GAMES RETURNING TO KAMLOOPS IN AUGUST 2022

KAMLOOPS, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Tournament Capital is set to host another large scale national event.

After being postponed due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in 2020, the Canada 55+ Games are slated for August 23rd -26th, 2022. The games are expected to welcome over 2500 athletes in 26 sports.

The 2022 Canada 55 + Games will include both opening and closing ceremonies and a variety of cultural events being hosted nightly during the week of competition.

The economic impact of the 2022 Canada 55+ games is expected to be over three million dollars. Some of this revenue will be generated through over a thousand hotel room nights during the event.

Qualifying athletes are determined through provincial competitions. New to these games is a local component where athletes from the host city (Kamloops) will be able to compete. The 'local' team could be as large as 270 participants.

"Our committee has been working on this event since early 2018," said Henry Pejril, President and Co-Chair of the Kamloops Host Committee. "I am so proud of the efforts of our original board and Sports Council staff who brought the Games literally to the brink of hosting - before the pandemic stopped us in our tracks in 2020."

Pejril adds, "I'm particularly proud of and grateful to the many board members who have been able to remain to see this event through, in effect stretching our commitment to a full four years! Welcome also to our newer board members who have accepted this challenge. As a group we understand the importance of getting our city back to what we do best. Combining tremendous support from the City of Kamloops and the Provincial Government with our experienced volunteer base will ensure that our event will be first class as we welcome participants from throughout Canada. I'm particularly excited about the new initiative to allow a local (host city) team which will get even more Kamloopsians involved in this event. We are so happy for the opportunity to once again showcase our city on a national scale."

"The past two years have been a game of patience," says the President of the Canada Seniors Games Association, Brian Richardson.

"For the first time in the history of the CSGA, the Games will be conducted in, British Columbia; Kamloops, our host is billed as the 'Canada's Tournament Capital."

Richardson adds, "I hope you are getting ready to meet up with old friends, make new acquaintances and to have some long-awaited fun! I very much look forward to seeing and meeting you in Kamloops."

Together with a number of local companies who have already stepped up as sponsors, a grant from the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund ensures that 2022 Games will go ahead.

Sponsors include Berwick on the Park, Hub International, BDO, Fulton, Rocky Mountaineer, the Kamloops Sports Legacy Fund and the local media sponsors: Kamloops This Week, Pattison Media, Stingray Radio and Kamloops BC Now.

Again, volunteers will be a key component to the success of this event. A volunteering drive will begin closer to the event's start date.

If you're interested in getting involved as either a sponsor or volunteer, we encourage you to contact organizers to understand the opportunities available.

