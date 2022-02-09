STACKTV NOW AVAILABLE ON ROGERS IGNITE TV AND IGNITE SMARTSTREAM

Corus Entertainment's Premium Multi-Channel Streaming Service Expands

Distribution and adds Lifetime to its Suite of Networks

Rogers is the First Telecommunications Provider in Canada to Partner with

Corus to Offer STACKTV

Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream Customers Can Now Stream Hit

Shows and Movies Live and On Demand Starting with the First Month Free When They Subscribe to STACKTV

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel streaming service, has officially unlocked its streaming package for even more Canadians. Beginning today, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers can now add STACKTV to their monthly TV packages starting with the first month free when they subscribe.

"Furthering Corus' strategy to re-aggregate the channels business within internet only households, in addition to households with traditional TV, Corus is excited to provide our unique live and on demand streaming package to more Canadians on more platforms," said Doug Murphy, President & CEO, Corus Entertainment.

"Viewers are looking for a one-stop shop for their favourite content and this is exactly what STACKTV offers," said Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. "With STACKTV's 13 premier TV networks on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream we are able to offer viewers a seamless single user experience and increased access to some of the best entertainment available."

STACKTV is a portal to hit TV, streaming an exclusive library of scripted and unscripted series and news programs from 13 of Canada's favourite networks including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, The HISTORY® Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse, YTV, and the newly added Lifetime network.

"With the integration of STACKTV to our content lineup, we are delivering on our commitment to provide the ultimate entertainment experience for our customers," said Eric Bruno, SVP, 5G, Content and Home Products, Rogers Communications. "Corus' vast library of programming including well known brands such as Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada and Showcase will provide our customers with more shows, movies, docuseries and reality series while also giving Ignite SmartStream customers access to live content for the first time."

Offering thousands of hours of popular content with something for everyone, the streaming bundle features the latest seasons of binge-worthy comedies and dramas, to guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows, adored family content, plus national and regional Global News shows, all streaming live and on demand, with fresh new content added daily.

STREAMING NOW ON STACKTV

Global 's The Equalizer , Abbott Elementary , Good Sam , Women of the Movement , NCIS , NCIS: Hawai'i , FBI: International , New Amsterdam , Ghosts , Big Brother: Celebrity Edition , and more.





's , , , , , , , , , , and more. National and Regional Global News programs including The Morning Show , Global National , Global Toronto , Global BC , Global Edmonton , Global Winnipeg , and more.





programs including , , , , , , and more. Showcase 's MacGruber , Naomi , A.P. Bio , 4400 , Batwoman , and more.





's , , , , , and more. HGTV Canada 's Moving For Love , Building Off the Grid , Island of Bryan , and more.





's , , , and more. Food Network Canada 's Wall of Chefs , Kids Baking Championship , Guy's Chance of a Lifetime , Alex vs. America , Raid the Fridge , and more.





's , , , , , and more. W Network 's I AM , This Way Up , Nancy Drew , Hallmark Channel's Loveuary , and more.





's , , , , and more. Slice 's Below Deck: Down Under , Real Housewives of Miami , The Real Housewives of New Jersey , and more.





's , , , and more. Adult Swim's Smiling Friends , Rick and Morty , and more.





, , and more. National Geographic 's The 80's: Top Ten , Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller , Dr. Joya Goes Pop , Dr. Pol , and more.





's , , , , and more. The HISTORY® Channel 's Lost Car Rescue , The Curse of Oak Island , Beyond Oak Island , and more.





's , , , and more. Lifetime's Married at First Sight , Leave it to Geege , and more.





, and more. Fun for the whole family on YTV, Treehouse, and TELETOON with It's Pony, Santiago of the Seas, We Baby Bears , Tom and Jerry in New York , Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, Frogger, SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years, and The Patrick Star Show.

For more information on STACKTV, visit stacktv.ca. Following the 30-day trial, subscriptions will automatically renew (unless cancelled) at STACKTV's regular subscription price of $9.99 (plus applicable taxes) for Ignite TV subscribers and $12.99 per month (plus applicable taxes) for Ignite SmartStream subscribers.

STACKTV is now available to Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers, in addition to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 13 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

